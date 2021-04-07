Sheffield BOXING impresario Dennis Hobson talks British Boxing

Sheffield-based fighter Sunny Edwards meets Moruti Mthalane for the IBF world flyweight tile at the end of April – how do you think he gets on?



I wish Sunny the best of luck, and hope he wins the world title. He’s said a few things and likes to get a bit vocal. He’s said he would never give Tommy [Frank] a shot becasue we never picked up a fight with him. Look, it’s a fight that could happen further down the line, but if he doesn’t want to do it – then no problem. I still wish him well, hope he succeeds, and I like him as a fighter. He has all the talent, and there’s some smashing fights out there for him domestically. This will be a tough fight for him but, hopefully, the timing is just right. Frank Warren is very good at getting the timing right. I think Sunny is capable of getting a points win.



We keep hearing that Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua is a done deal, but nothing concrete has been revealed yet. In your experience, what do you think the hold up is?



It could be minor things like who will go to the ring first, what kind of gloves they’ll wear. The [money] split is supposed to be sorted out, and it sounds like it will be a three fight deal. What they’re probably waiting for is a big offer from somewhere like Dubai or Qatar, to weigh up how much money they can make. It’s all about money. You can’t blame them but I do think that this big a fight, the biggest in British heavyweight history, should happen in Britain. They can go anywhere around the world for the second and third fights, but the first one should happen at Wembley, or somewhere in the UK.



We hear you have some exciting plane for the immediate future – can you tell us more?



We’ve got huge plans bubbling behind the scenes, and we’ll be announcing news in the next few weeks. It’s as exciting times as I’ve ever had in boxing, and I’ve been involved in the sport for over 30 years. What we have planned is unique, and very inclusive. We’ll be working with other promoters to develop fighters from the beginnings of their careers, and getting them real exposure. Our new TV platform will be changing fighter’s lives, lots of boxers are going to get opportunities, and titles. What we are going to announce will be game-changing for British boxing, it’s massive.