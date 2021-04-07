Midweek 5 Minutes with Lucinda

This week we chat to BUSTY Yorkshire lass Lucinda and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our readers.

Q1. what name would you like us to refer to you as? Lucinda

Q2. Where are you from? Sheffield

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. Do you have any Tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Not sure lost count i have a fair few (full sleeve and hand 2 on my back, one on my for arm half a leg piece 4 on opposite leg one on hip and ribs one on my ass cheek and paw prints coming out of my panties.

Q5. Any piercings? Yes, ears, nose, tongue, belly button and nipple

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I always wanted to be a model from a very young age in my teens I did a couple of photo shoots but never pursued it properly due to college and work so I couldn’t fully commit to my dreams back then.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been Modeling for over 2 years now and loved every moment of it.

Q8. What are some of your previous Projects? I entered UK calendar girls in 2020 out of 1038 women I managed to make it through to the honorary reserves. I have had many publications in different magazines From ink addicted to Babe watch including front covers as well. Also worked with a few brands including Dirty Neon Apparel clothing and LuxiLinge lingerie.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes I Have many more shoots upcoming with Millwood Studios with Khloe Khan and Jamie Booth which will be followed by more magazine publications also some abroad shoots so watch this space big things to come!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite band and artist? I like a range of music depending on my mood so it could be dance trance Ed Sheeran, The Weekend, Tiesto, Bicep, Pink and loads more so I don’t really have a favorite as I like most music!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I like to workout, do pole fitness, shopping, socializing, eating out and always up for a good party!

Q12. Are you into video games, no not into video games but have had a bash on Fortnight through lockdown.

Q13. Favorite sports and who is your favorite team or sports person? My favorite sports would be pole fitness and swimming I’m not really into watching sports but I do like to look at hot footballers who doesn’t hehe

Q14. Favorite type of movie and favorite all-time movie? Again I also like to watch a range of different films love a good thriller with a great twist my favorite film would be P.S I love you as I do have a soft sport for Mr Gerard Butler

Q15. Favorite type of food and favorite type of meal? love Chinese but my favorite meal would have to be a nice juicy Fillet steak medium rare with all the trimmings!

Q16. Favorite alcoholic drink? I love cocktails specially a good Mojito but my go to drink would have to be a nice chilled glass of Prosecco

Q17. Your number one inspiration in life? To be as popular as Katie Price, Jodie Marsh and Pamalar anderson

Q18. measurements 5ft 5, Size 8 34DD

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? hmm either in a sunbed shop or a DJ booth on holiday

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or F**K? would have to say F**k its way more fun

Q21. Favorite Sexual Position? doggy style

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? tough one erm I can touch my nose with my tongue haha

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Facebook Lucinda Foster Instagram Lucinda,Foster Twitter Juicyluci1