We talk Frank, Brook, Edwards and Fightzone

Sheffield flyweight Tommy Frank recently suffered a setback with a second loss to Mexico’s Hugo Guarneros on the new Fightzone channel – what do you see in the future for Tommy?

Well, he’s lined to fight for the British Title against fellow Sheffield fighter, Kyle Yousaf. We’re hoping to put that together soon but, if not, we’ll get Tommy into an international contest until he can fight for the British.

With Fightzone, a defeat isn’t the end of a career. He’ll be back on the channel and we’ll get him back into contention. I see that loss as a learning experience. He’ll know how to read fights better in the future because I don’t think they read it as well as they should, he should have put his foot on the pedal and that’s what cost him. He’ll learn from it though and there’s more to come from him.

Kell Brook was just one of the many high profile visitors to the Fightzone shows, do you think we’ll ever see him in a ring again?

I’m told he’s in training. If I can help him in any way, I’d love to. He’s in the final chapter of his career, and I do think he’ll box again. He’ll want to leave on a high, and if Fightzone can help in anyway, that’s no problem. We’ll see what happens.

Sheffield world flyweight champion, Sunny Edwards, also came to the shows and did an impressive stint on commentary duties. You’ve had your disagreements with Sunny in the past, what are your thoughts now?

I was asked if Sunny could come to the show and I said, ‘of course’. We hit it off together and I knew we would do. Sunny’s good at hype but he’s also very knowledgeable about boxing. He’s a student and I took to him a lot. Sunny knows it’s a business and we try to do the right thing by our fighters. It was a pleasure to see him and work with him. I hope to see him again soon, and hopefully – further down the line – we can get him and Tommy Frank together. Sunny is welcome at our shows anytime.