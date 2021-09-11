We talk Kash Ali and Tommy Frank’s next OPPOS ahead of September 18 FIGHTZONE show

How big a test is Roman Gorst for Kash Ali?



The level that Kash is moving into, they’re all banana skins. They’re heavyweights and if you get hit on the chin then you’re going to go over! If his mind isn’t right and he switches off, he could be in trouble. This is a huge opportunity for the German to win a version of the European Title, to get a world ranking, and to get in line for a big payday against a bigger name. It’s a chance for Gorst to make a name for himself and put himself in the shop window. Under Richard Towers guidance, Kash seems to have moved to another level. We’ve just seen glimpses of what he’s capable of. There are going to be big opportunities for Kash on the heavyweight scene – we believe we’ve got a major player in Kash. We can make a splash with Kash! We’ve had a few upsets on our shows recently with home fighters being beaten, which just shows we’re putting them in competitive fights.





Can Tommy Frank become Sheffield’s first British Flyweight champ against Matt Windle?



I do believe he can do it. I need to stay impartial but Tommy’s been with us a long time; I’m his promoter and manager. I don’t manage Matt but I do really like him and we’ve promoted him. As Tommy’s manager I do think he’s capable of making history here. The experiences and losses he’s had with the Mexican (Hugo Guarneros) has given him valuable experience and a great learning curve. I think he’ll have to weather some storms against Matt who is all action and won’t let Tommy get set or use his strength. Matt will be fancying this and if Tommy tries to hit and move like he did against the Mexican, Matt will be thinking he can be busier and win on points. It’s a very interesting fight and – one thing’s for sure – there’s going to be some fireworks!

