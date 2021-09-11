Head On To Victory

Absolutely 100% NOT an easy day looking for winners but I was quite taken with the much improved effort from Head On last time out over course and distance when the five-year-old, leading close home despite jumping horribly right throughout and his jockey dropping the whip two from home, came home an easy length and a half winner.

Assuming trainer Ian Williams will have “fixed “ the jumping issues, possibly via a noseband of some kind, an added four pounds from the handicapper isn’t too prohibitive, and another big run is expected here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Head On 1.15pm Worcester 7/4 Bet365