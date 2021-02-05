Holdbacktheriver has lots going for him at Chepstow

Now dropped back in class an refitted with the cheekpieces, Holdbacktheriver looks to have lots going for him in the 3m 2f handicap chase at Chepstow today (3.20).

This Evan Williams nine-year-old landed this class 4 contest 12 months ago in the mud when gamely beating Top And Drop by a neck off a mark of 117 when sporting the headgear for the first time.

He comes into this year’s renewal on the back of two runs in class 3 company following a 292 day break, finishing a well-beaten runner-up at Ffos Las off 120 before building on that when a solid 3 3/4 length fifth of 10 to Findusatgorcombe at Exeter off 119.

Holdbacktheriver should now be spot on to do himself justice and now drops back down into class 4 company – in which he has a 33 per cent strike rate – having been eased a further pound in the weights.

He is now just 1lb higher than when landing this last year and now reunited with Adam Wedge having been partnered by 3lb claimer Conor Ring in both his starts this season.

Wedge has been onboard for his last two successes and the cheekpieces, in which he is 1-1 also now go back on.

So on ground which holds no fears, everything looks in place for a bold bid to retain hs crown.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Holdbacktheriver (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)