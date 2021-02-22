Holdbacktheriver holds outstanding claims at Southwell

Holdbacktheriver looked booked for victory when coming to grief last time out, so off an unchanged mark is a strong fancy to gain compensation in the 3m handicap chase that gets proceedings on today’s card at Southwell (1.15).

That run came in a class 4 at Chepstow where he raced prominently throughout and was yet to be asked a serious question when falling four from home.

To me he looked in total control at the time and there is no doubt in my mind that he would have won had he stood on his feet.

Holdbacktheriver is able to race in this off a rating of 118 and that is just 1lb higher than when last successful in a class 4 at Chepstow 12 months ago.

It gives the Evan Williams trained nine-year-old a great chance at the weights on the pick of his form and he has a strike rate of 30 per cent in this grade – class 4 – having won three times and been placed twice in 10 runs.

Holdbacktheriver also has proven winning form on the ground having won off 120 at Bangor-on-Dee and goes particularly well for Adam Wedge.

So taking everything into account, there is nothing not to like about his chances in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Holdbacktheriver (11/4 generally available – use BOG firms)