Cairnshill weighted to collect at Carlisle

On the back of an improved effort last time out and having been eased further in the weights, Cairnshill makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 3m 1f handicap hurdle at Carlisle today (4.10).

This Kenny Johnson trained 10-year-old was last successful in a class 2 contest at Cartmel back in May of 2019 when scoring by 2 1/2 length off a mark of 117.

He went on to finish runner-up twice over fences, off 117 on both occasions, and is now able to race in this class 5 off 92.

That is Cairnshill’s lowest rating in nearly four years and he comes into this on the back of a solid run at Ayr when a 22 length third to J’ai Froid off 2lb higher where he led until two out and only last out on second in the dying strides.

The winner, who raced off 106, has won twice since with the latest of those victories coming off 124, so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this same grade class 5 affair.

Alison Johnson also takes off 7lb with her claims and Cairnshill has also won once and been placed once in two starts over course and distance.

So if building on his latest effort, he has lots going for him and looks handicapped to get back to winnings ways.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Cairnshill (8/1 bet365 – BOG)