Homer looks potentially thrown-in on handicap debut in the 1.20 at Kempton today abd is of major interest at 5/2.

This four-year-old has some smart form on the levek in France when trained by Andre Fabre, winning twice and finishing third in a Group 3.

He then joined Nicky Hdnerson and shaped with bags of promise on debut over this course and distance when sent off the eveb money favourite and finishing a 2 1/2 length third of six to Rowland Ward.

Homer made a mistake four from home but held every cgance when hitting the last before being unable top quicken.

The winner is a well-regarded sort who was snet off 7/2 secodnm favourite next time up in a Grade 2, whilst the runner-up Thyme Whitel has since scored in good style in a Listed contest at Mussleburgh to be rated 133.

Goa Lil, who finished just under 4 lengths behind Homer in fourth, has also won since to be rated 133.

That gives the form an strong look in relation to this class 4 affair and suggests the assessor has taken a real chance in allotting Homer and opening handicap mark of just 117.

Altough then disappointing last time out when a well-bareten fourth of five to Goshen at Sandown, the ground was bottomless thet day and Homer will appreciate the return to a sounder surface and a sharper venue.

He also now gets fitted with the cheekpoices for the first time, is unexposed and open to plenty of improvement, and has a young rider in the palte who takes off 10lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Homer (5/2 Sky Bet – BOG)