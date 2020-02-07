Class-dropping Not That Fuisse weighted to collect

Now dropped in grade, Not That Fuisse looks weighted to open his account over fences in the 2.25 at Kempton today.

This Dan Skelton trained six-year-old was a useful hurdler last season when winning three times and also ran well in defeat at Cheltenham when chasing home Al Dancer in a competitive handicap hurdle.

He had his attention switched to chasibng at the start of this season and ran really when on debut beaten a lentgth by Erick Le Rouge at Uttoxeter.

Not That Fuisse then put in a very eye-catching effort in a novice contest over 2m at Cheltenham in October when a four length second of four to Al Dancer.

After being held-up at the rear and making a mistake at the second, he got outpaced when clouting the third last.

He then rallied welly under a hand and heels ride and stayed on strongly on the run-in to be nearest at the finish.

It was a really solid effort againt a rival rated 20lb his superior (151) who finished second in a Grade 2 last time out at Doncaster.

Although then not to so good last time out,when a well-beaten fourth to Torpillo over 2m at Warwick, Not That Fuisse shaped a bit better than the bare result last time out on handicap debut at Cheltenham in the valauble class 1 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup over 2m 4f when a 24 length sixth of 13 to Warthing when sent off a well-backed 7/1 co-second favourite off an opening mark of 131.

The form of that race has worked out well and he drop back to 2m 2f here looks sure to suit given that he weakened badly after the third last.

This class 3 affair is also far less competitive and Not That Fuisse is able to race in it off 1lb lower.

It makes this look a glorious opportunity for him to bag a first success over the larger obstacles.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Not That Fuisse (9/4 Sky Bet – BOG)