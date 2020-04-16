Equestrian Relief raises £250,000 for NHS charities

Sir Anthony McCoy and Frankie Dettori were among stars from the equestrian world who came together and helped raise £250,000 for NHS charities.

Equestrian Relief, aninitiative launched by the team behind Bolesworth and Liverpool International Horse Shows. included eventing world champions Ros Canter and Zara Tindall, Olympic gold medallists Carl Hester and Scott Brash, plus Sir Anthony and Frankie Dettori from the horse racing ranks, surpassed the goal to raise £100,000 in 10 days by completing a series of tasks.

McCoy said: “It was a pleasure to be involved and I’m really proud of everyone from the equestrian world for helping to raise a great sum of money for a cause that has touched everyone in recent times.”

The famous faces were split into teams, with two team members taking part in a daily challenge from five categories – culminating in the Dark Horse round where teams shared their hidden talent.

Zara Tindall, captain for the eventers said “It was a honour to be asked to get involved with Equestrian Relief, such an amazing group of people to be able to come together to try to support our NHS for the unbelievable job they are doing to fight this war against corona and hoping that the money raised will help in the areas that it is really needed.”

A charity auction also attracted plenty of attention with the top lot – membership of a Nick Bradley Racing syndicate – raising £7,501 out of a total £165,440.

Tindall’s painting from the Horse Drawn challenge raised £5,700 with Dettori’s signed breeches going for £4,900 and a round of golf with McCoy and Oli Bell attracting a bid of £3,800.

Nina Barbour, Bolesworth managing director, said: “It has been an overwhelming fortnight – and we are delighted to be in a position to be donating over quarter of a millions pounds to the NHS Covid-19 Crisis Fund.

“I would just like to extend a massive thank you to everyone from the Equestrian World who has supported this fantastic cause in every way, and helped us achieve this great result.”