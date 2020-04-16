Line-ups and fixtures revealed for PDC Home Tour nights One to Four

The line-ups and fixtures have been confirmed for the first four nights of the PDC Home Tour ahead of Friday’s launch of the innovative new tournament.

Reigning World Champion Peter Wright, pictured, will be part of history on Friday as the world number two headlines the opening night of the PDC’s first ever home-staged event.

Wright will take on Yorkshireman Peter Jacques in the opening game of the tournament, with Welsh former World Championship semi-finalist Jamie Lewis and Dutch youngster Niels Zonneveld also lining up in Group One.

Saturday will see the second of 32 consecutive nights of live PDC action take place, as two-time Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price meets Austria’s Rowby-John Rodriguez in Group Two’s opening match.

Former Development Tour champion Ted Evetts, who was one of nine players to take part in the successful ‘Darts At Home’ trial nights, will also star in Group Two along with 2019 breakthrough talent Luke Woodhouse.

Sunday’s Group Three will be headlined by multiple televised finalist Dave Chisnall, who will take on PDC newcomer Scott Waites – a former Lakeside Champion and Grand Slam of Darts winner – in a mouth-watering opening game.

Former Players Championship Finals quarter-finalist Jan Dekker will also compete in Group Three along with Welshman Jonathan Worsley.

Monday will once again see elite level darts brought from the living rooms of the pros to fans worldwide, as the first female Tour Card winner Lisa Ashton faces 2019 UK Open quarter-finalist Ross Smith in Group Four’s opening game.

Former Players Championship event winner Mickey Mansell will also join the live video call from Northern Ireland, along with young Dutch talent Geert Nentjes.

A nightly league format will see all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned each night.

Following the conclusion of the initial 32 nights of league phase action, the 32 group winners will advance to the second phase of the competition.

With each night’s action commencing at 1930 BST, darts commentator Dan Dawson will be on hand to talk through proceedings, which will also include live score graphics on screen.

The events will be screened free on PDCTV and will also be available on a number of leading bookmakers websites.



PDC Home Tour Fixtures

Nights One to Four

Group One – Friday April 17

Peter Wright v Peter Jacques

Jamie Lewis v Niels Zonneveld

Peter Jacques v Niels Zonneveld

Peter Wright v Jamie Lewis

Jamie Lewis v Peter Jacques

Niels Zonneveld v Peter Wright

Group Two – Saturday April 18

Gerwyn Price v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Luke Woodhouse v Ted Evetts

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Ted Evetts

Gerwyn Price v Luke Woodhouse

Luke Woodhouse v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Ted Evetts v Gerwyn Price

Group Three – Sunday April 19

Dave Chisnall v Scott Waites

Jan Dekker v Jonathan Worsley

Scott Waites v Jonathan Worsley

Dave Chisnall v Jan Dekker

Jan Dekker v Scott Waites

Jonathan Worsley v Dave Chisnall

Group Four – Monday April 20

Ross Smith v Lisa Ashton

Mickey Mansell v Geert Nentjes

Lisa Ashton v Geert Nentjes

Ross Smith v Mickey Mansell

Mickey Mansell v Lisa Ashton

Geert Nentjes v Ross Smith

Tournament Rules

* All matches are the best of nine legs.

* The player listed on the left of the fixture will throw first in odd-numbered legs.

* Two Points awarded for a win.

* Should players finish level on Points, the Leg Difference will be used to decide positions. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between two players, then the winner of the game between the two players will determine who finishes higher. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between three players, the Overall Average of each player (across the three games on the night) will be used to determine who finishes higher.