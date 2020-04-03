Tiger Roll 5/1 for eNational Glory

By
Grant Miller
-
0
76

Tiger Roll has the chance to make it 3 GRAND NATIONAL victories in a row tomorrow, when the 5/1 shot takes on the other 39 runners in this years race, albeit a electronic version of the race due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the suspension of all LIVE sporting events.

The Gordon Elliott trained Tiger Roll has become a household name over the last few years, especially after his triumphant 2019 appearance at Aintree when he claimed the Grand National for the second year in a row, emulating the great Red Rum.

After news broke that the 2020 renewal had been cancelled, halting the horse of a lifetime from winning a third successive Grand National, it was decided that a virtual Grand National would take place on ITV this Saturday with all proceeds going to Health Service Related charities across the UK and Ireland.

Virtual Grand National [Odds correct at 11:00 Boylesports 3.4.20]

5          Tiger Roll

10        Any Second Now

12        Burrows Saint

14        Definitly Red

16        Kimberlite Candy

16        Walk In The Mill

18        Magic Of Light

18        Potters Corner

20        Anibale Fly

20        Elegant Escape

20        Bristol De Mai

25        Ballyoptic

25        Alpha Des Obeaux

25        Talkischeap

25        Ok Corral

28        Yala Enki

28        Pleasant Company

33        Sub Lieutenant

33        Beware the Bear

33        Acapella Bourgeois

33        Vintage Clouds

40        Total Recall

40        The Storyteller

40        Jury Duty

45        Top Ville Ben

50        Lake View Lad

50        Dounikos

50        Jett

50        Death Duty

50        Kildisart

66        Peregrine Run

66        Valtor

66        Shattered Love

66        Aso

66        Warriors Tale

66        Ramses De Teillee

66        Crievehill

80        Saint Xavier

80        Tout Est Permis

100      Double Shuffle

