Tiger Roll 5/1 for eNational Glory

Tiger Roll has the chance to make it 3 GRAND NATIONAL victories in a row tomorrow, when the 5/1 shot takes on the other 39 runners in this years race, albeit a electronic version of the race due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the suspension of all LIVE sporting events.
The Gordon Elliott trained Tiger Roll has become a household name over the last few years, especially after his triumphant 2019 appearance at Aintree when he claimed the Grand National for the second year in a row, emulating the great Red Rum.
After news broke that the 2020 renewal had been cancelled, halting the horse of a lifetime from winning a third successive Grand National, it was decided that a virtual Grand National would take place on ITV this Saturday with all proceeds going to Health Service Related charities across the UK and Ireland.
Virtual Grand National [Odds correct at 11:00 Boylesports 3.4.20]
5 Tiger Roll
10 Any Second Now
12 Burrows Saint
14 Definitly Red
16 Kimberlite Candy
16 Walk In The Mill
18 Magic Of Light
18 Potters Corner
20 Anibale Fly
20 Elegant Escape
20 Bristol De Mai
25 Ballyoptic
25 Alpha Des Obeaux
25 Talkischeap
25 Ok Corral
28 Yala Enki
28 Pleasant Company
33 Sub Lieutenant
33 Beware the Bear
33 Acapella Bourgeois
33 Vintage Clouds
40 Total Recall
40 The Storyteller
40 Jury Duty
45 Top Ville Ben
50 Lake View Lad
50 Dounikos
50 Jett
50 Death Duty
50 Kildisart
66 Peregrine Run
66 Valtor
66 Shattered Love
66 Aso
66 Warriors Tale
66 Ramses De Teillee
66 Crievehill
80 Saint Xavier
80 Tout Est Permis
100 Double Shuffle