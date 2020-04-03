Tiger Roll 5/1 for eNational Glory

Tiger Roll has the chance to make it 3 GRAND NATIONAL victories in a row tomorrow, when the 5/1 shot takes on the other 39 runners in this years race, albeit a electronic version of the race due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the suspension of all LIVE sporting events.

The Gordon Elliott trained Tiger Roll has become a household name over the last few years, especially after his triumphant 2019 appearance at Aintree when he claimed the Grand National for the second year in a row, emulating the great Red Rum.

After news broke that the 2020 renewal had been cancelled, halting the horse of a lifetime from winning a third successive Grand National, it was decided that a virtual Grand National would take place on ITV this Saturday with all proceeds going to Health Service Related charities across the UK and Ireland.

Virtual Grand National [Odds correct at 11:00 Boylesports 3.4.20]

5 Tiger Roll

10 Any Second Now

12 Burrows Saint

14 Definitly Red

16 Kimberlite Candy

16 Walk In The Mill

18 Magic Of Light

18 Potters Corner

20 Anibale Fly

20 Elegant Escape

20 Bristol De Mai

25 Ballyoptic

25 Alpha Des Obeaux

25 Talkischeap

25 Ok Corral

28 Yala Enki

28 Pleasant Company

33 Sub Lieutenant

33 Beware the Bear

33 Acapella Bourgeois

33 Vintage Clouds

40 Total Recall

40 The Storyteller

40 Jury Duty

45 Top Ville Ben

50 Lake View Lad

50 Dounikos

50 Jett

50 Death Duty

50 Kildisart

66 Peregrine Run

66 Valtor

66 Shattered Love

66 Aso

66 Warriors Tale

66 Ramses De Teillee

66 Crievehill

80 Saint Xavier

80 Tout Est Permis

100 Double Shuffle