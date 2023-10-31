All Your Questions Answered (Except The Winners) For The Huge Breeders’ Cup Pools

We spoke to our friends at the Tote because we know plenty of our readers will fancy a bit of value from the Breeders’ Cup this weekend – and why not – so here you go with a brief question and answer session.

Will the UK Tote be commingling into the Breeders’ Cup pools?

Yes. We will be commingling into the following pools for Breeders’ Cup World Championship races and for the first time we will also offer the full card on both days at Santa Anita.

Thanks to the delivery of US Racing earlier in the year it means we can take all races on the Santa Anita card. For those unfamiliar with the Breeders Cup, the card is made up of 9 races on Friday and 11 on Saturday of which not all are classed as Breeders Cup races. In the past we have only offered Breeders Cup races on both days, we’re now in a position to offer the full card. Detailed below –

What Bet types are available at Santa Anita?

• Win

• Place (mapped to the US Show pool – so all races pay 3 places)

• Exacta

• Trifecta

We will also offer customers a Placepot and Quadpot on both days. The Placepot will be on the last 6 races on both days to ensure we get the best Breeders races in including the Breeders Cup Classic on Saturday. Quadpot as standard will be on the last 4 legs of the Placepot.

These Multi-legs will be locally hosted on their own card separate to Santa Anita, Card names ‘Breeders Cup Multi-Legs’

Which races will the Placepot & Quadpot run on?

In order to encompass the most high-profile races, our multi legs pools will not automatically cover the first races on the card as is standard in UK. Please see below for details

Friday Placepot – 20:15 – 23:40

Friday Quadpot – 21:40 – 23:40

Saturday Placepot – 19:50 – 00:00*

Saturday Quadpot – 21:50 – 00:00*

*Race time to be adjusted to 23:59

The minimum stakes will be matched dollars to pounds/euros

• Win/Place/Exacta/Trifecta- £2.00, then £1.00 increments thereafter – e.g. £2, £3, £7 is good. £10.50 is not.

• Placepot – as usual. 1p perms permitted, 50p min total

• Quadpot – as usual. 1p perms permitted, 50p min total

Where are the pools available?

All the above pools will be available directly via tote.co.uk/ie, both Native Android and iOS apps.

Will Breeders’ Cup pools be on Totepoolliveinfo.com?

Yes. Both single and multi leg pool information will be available as usual for reference on totepooliveinfo.com. With in-running leg by leg breakdowns available here and on tote channels for the Placepot and Quadpot.