Time For A Walk At Lingfield

From the first race to the last at Lingfield and regular readers will know that I can’t resist a Gary Moore horse on occasion, though what you may not know is I am a huge fan of National Hunt sire Walk In The Park as well. Add those two together and we come up with Walk In The Wild, who will try to carry top-weight to success in the 4.15pm this afternoon, a two mile handicap chase.

The winner of two of his six starts over the larger obstacles, he was last seen over further when fourth at Chepstow over further, but his last win was over this trip here off just 1lb lower, and as he won first time out last year, also in November and also at Lingfield (though over further), the planets are aligning to give him every chance of a third success here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Walk In The Wild 4.15pm Lingfield 3/1 Bet365