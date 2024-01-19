An All-Weather Placepot Bonanza This Weekend

Placepots aplenty but our friends at The Tote have (sensibly) decided the all-weather is the place to be for the guaranteed Placepots this weekend.

With a MINIMUM of £50,000 in the pot for Wolverhampton this afternoon, £100,000 at Lingfield Saturday AND Sunday, and another £50,000 at Newcastle Monday I will be having a go to small stakes – “all” we have to do is find a horse to place in the first six races – easy peasy (if only)!

Equally interesting to me is the Scoop6 rollover of £31,039 and the Bonus Fund Rollover of £17,786 (the races are listed below), and the rollover Trifecta for the 2.35pm at Lingfield of over £10,000 which I am tempted to try. Personally (and I have never won it so I wouldn’t just copy me), I’ll be perming horse 9 Zarzyni, horse 8 Diomed Spirt, and horse 3 Bergerac but unsurprisingly its a tricky little sprint, and I’ll need all the luck going to get anything out of my bet!

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

12.50 Lingfield – 6f Hcap (8-declared)

1.25 Lingfield – 1m4f Hcap (12-declared)

2.00 Lingfield – 1m Hcap (12-declared)

2.35 Lingfield – 5f Hcap (10-declared)

3.10 Lingfield – 1m2f Winter Oaks (8-declared)

3.45 Lingfield – 2m Hcap (10-declared)

Trifecta Rollover race

There’s a decent £10,015.06 in the Trifecta rollover: 2.35 Lingfield – 5f BetUK Hcap