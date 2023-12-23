Christmas Continues Thanks To The Tote

No sooner is racing over for the two day break following Saturday’s results, than The Tote come to the rescue with some promises for Boxing Day – and beyond.

If you failed to land the Placepots on Saturday (like me) then you will be delighted to know the numbers for the next few days with GUARANTEED sums that can only get bigger.

Once again, “all” you have to do is find a horse to place in the first six races on the card and you will get your share of the booty and with £150,000 in the kitty on Boxing Day at Kempton, the same £150,000 on offer at Chepstow on the 27th, and a well-worth winning £50,000 at Newcastle on the 28th and Doncaster on the 29th someone could have the best Christmas break yet.

Add in the Scoop6 (detailed below) and thew ITV7 Placepots and it’s going to be fun – so if you don’t hear from me next week, you know I picked up all that cash!

Boxing Day’s Scoop6 races:

12.45 Kempton – 2m4½f Limited Hcap Chase

1.05 Aintree – Gd1 2m½f Tolworth Hdle

2.30 Kempton – Gd1 3m King George VI Chase

2.57 Market Rasen – 3m3½f Lincolnshire National

3.05 Kempton – 2m Maiden Hdle

3.40 Kempton – 2m5f Hcap Hdle

Dec 27th Scoop6 races

1.05 Chepstow – 2m3½f Hcap Chase

1.40 Chepstow – 2m7½f Hcap Hdle

2.30 Kempton – Gd2 2m Desert Orchid Hcap Chase

2.50 Chepstow – 3m6½f Coral Welsh National

3.09 Kempton – 3m Hcap Chase

3.40 Kempton – 3m½f Mares Hcap Hdle

ITV7 Placepots

Boxing Day

1.20 Kempton

1.35 Wetherby

1.40 Aintree

1.55 Kempton

2.10 Wetherby

2.15 Aintree

2.30 Kempton

Wednesday 27th December

1.40 Chepstow

1.55 Kempton

2.10 Chepstow

2.15 Wetherby

2.30 Kempton

2.50 Chepstow

3.09 Kempton