Fortune Favours The Brave

One from Aintree to round off Boxing Day and at 8/1 as I write, Alan King’s Favour And Fortune looks a spot of each way value. Two bumper wins from three starts last season were followed by wins over hurdles at Hereford on Good going and then Wetherby on heavy.

Clearly not ground dependent, the soft ground currently forecast could be ideal and allow him to bring his high cruising speed into play, and although I am naturally wary of Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie and Gordon Elliott’s Farren Glory to name but two, I am hoping we have picked the value call in an intriguing contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Favour And Fortune 1.05pm Aintree 10/1 most bookmakers