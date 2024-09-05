Even Aidan O’Brien Loves The World Pool

Just over a week to go before The World Pool heads to Ireland (Leopardstown) for Irish Champions Stakes Day (14th September) and Irish St Leger day (15th September), so we have plenty to look forward to, but more about that next week oh, and if you don’t believe me, listen to Aidan O’Brien bigging it up here!
Before then, The Tote knows that Daily Sport readers like value for money (who doesn’t?), and we have more Placepot Guarantees to tell you about. On Friday, its a MINIMUM of £50,000 in the kitty at Ascot, while on Saturday, Haydock Park has a GUARANTEED minimum of £100,000 AND £50,000 at Kempton park, followed by £50,000 plus at York on Sunday.
Add in a Scoop 6 with a win rollover of £74,610 (you need the winners for this one, races below) and a bonus fund rollover of £17,194 and a Trifecta Rollver of £3690.73 for the 2.25pm At Haydock, and there is good reason to have a small dabble – though as always, never bet more than you can afford tl one, its a bit of fun after all!
Saturday’s Scoop6 races:
1.35 Ascot – 7f Hcap, 13 declared
1.50 Haydock – 1m6f Hcap, 11 declared
2.10 Ascot – 1m4f Hcap, 11 declared
2.25 Haydock – 1m6f Old Borough Cup Hcap, 15 declared
3.00 Haydock – 5f Hcap, 11 declared
3.35 Haydock – 6f Grp1 Sprint Cup, 16 declared