Bottom Weight Is Oh So Tempting

My second bet runs in the lucky last at Wolverhampton tonight when bottom weight Heavenly Fire is another with each way chances, this time for trainer Scott Dixon.

Third last time out over seven furlongs here and beaten two lengths at the line, that only tells half the story as he fell out of the stalls giving ground away at the start, and then suffered an unlucky run before staying on nicely late on.

Upped a furlong and a half now, if he gets away on level terms (no guarantees I’m afraid), then his chance is there for all to see, and at an each way price with any luck.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Heavenly Fire 9.00pm Wolverhampton 9/1 888Sport.com