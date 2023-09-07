Extra World Pool days in UK and Australia added to 2023 schedule

Hong Kong Jockey Club’s global pool betting to operate for the Sun Chariot, Cox Plate and Turnbull Stakes

Thursday 7 September, 2023 – The Hong Kong SAR Government has approved the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s (HKJC) application to introduce three further racedays to the 2023 World Pool calendar.

Four races on Sun Chariot Stakes Day at Newmarket and five on Turnbull Stakes Day at Flemington will offer up a bumper day of global betting opportunities on Saturday 7 October, while World Pool is also set to be in action for a nine-race card on Cox Plate Day at Moonee Valley on Saturday 28 October.

Michael Fitzsimons, Executive Director, Wagering Products, at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: “Having Turnbull Stakes Day and Cox Plate Day from Australia added to the World Pool calendar is a great boost. Both cards will be full of quality and of great interest to punters around the globe, particularly with the likelihood of Hong Kong star Romantic Warrior being aimed at the Cox Plate itself.

“We’re delighted to have Sun Chariot Stakes Day at Newmarket confirmed too. That meeting takes place on the same day as the Turnbull Stakes, marking the first time we’ve had a UK and Australian meeting commingled globally on the same day. We’re then set for another double-header of World Pool days on 21 October with the Caulfield Cup at Moonee Valley and Champions Day at Ascot, so it’s a very exciting time.”

World Pool to make Everest and South America debuts

World Pool will be in operation across five countries in three different continents over the next three months. This adds to World Pool events that have already taken place in South Africa, as well as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

It was also confirmed last month that World Pool will make its debut in South America for the G1 Gran Premio Latinoamericano (8 Oct), while The Everest Day (14 Oct), Caulfield Cup Day (21 Oct) and Victoria Derby Day (4 Nov) – all in Australia – have been confirmed as World Pool events for the very first time.

In Europe, World Pool is checking into Ireland for Irish Champion Stakes Day at Leopardstown this Saturday having just been to Baden-Baden, Germany, for Grosser Preis von Baden Day.

Champions Day at Ascot in the UK, taking place on the same day as the Caulfield Cup card, will be the final World Pool event in Europe this year.

Upcoming WP fixture in 2023:

9 Sep – Irish Champion Stakes Day (F)

7 Oct – Turnbull Stakes Day (P)

7 Oct – Sun Chariot Stakes Day (P)

8 Oct – Gran Premio Latinoamericano (S)

14 Oct – The Everest Day (P)

21 Oct – Caufield Cup Day (P)

21 Oct – British Champions Day (F)

28 Oct – Cox Plate Day (P)

4 Nov – Victoria Derby Day (F)

F: Full meeting – World Pool coverage on all races in the relevant meeting

P: Part meeting – World Pool coverage only on selected races in the relevant meeting

S: Single race – World Pool coverage only on this race in the relevant meeting

Please visit https://worldpool.hkjc.com/ for full details about World Pool and follow @WorldPool on Twitter for all the latest news.