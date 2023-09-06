Appleby Horses Look Back To Form

I have spotted a return to form of the Charlie Appleby string in recent days and he has a few in with chances running at Haydock this afternoon.

The unraced Dazzling Jewel looks to be all set to go close on her debut in the 3.10pm over a mile which looks ideal for the daughter of Dubawi who is a full sister to the 108 rated Highland Avenue, a winner three times at up to Listed class over between a mile and nine furlongs.

The small field here may allow her to dominate under William Buick depending on their chosen tactics of course, and unless fellow newcomer Bolsena is above average, a winning debut seems on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dazzling Jewel 3.10pm Haydock 5/4 Bet365