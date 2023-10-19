Last Chance to Bet into the World Pool in 2023

Doncaster’s November meeting may have been the historic final curtain call of the British turf flat season, but Champions Day has become the de facto celebration where Ascot welcomes the best performers of the year to go head-to-head to determine the true greats of 2023.

It is also the UK punters’ last opportunity to chance their arm in the biggest betting pools of the year, as racing fans the world over bet on the action fromas far afield as Australia, Hong Kong and America, with millions of dollars and conflicting opinions feeding the unique betting experience that is the World Pool.

And why is that good for you as a punter?

There are two major reasons it’s good:

1. It’s a different market

The UK market has consolidated so much in recent years, there is very little to choose between the different bookmakers in terms of the price you take.

With the World Pool, the prices are determined by the amount of money in the pool on each of the runners, and that means it’s down to what the world’s betting population are doing – not just the money in the UK.

Last year that meant some mammoth payouts, including 10/1 winner Bay Bridge paying 15.20 in the day’s feature race, the Champion Stakes, and a Trifecta (1-2-3) payout of £35,540 in the big betting race of the afternoon – the Balmoral handicap. The equivalent bookies’ Tricast paid less than a third of that (just £10,659).

2. Bets aren’t restricted by a trading desk the Tote does not send your bet to a trader for approval or limitation. Submit your bet and get instant confirmation. There’s no worry about whether you’ll get your bet on in the World Pool. What’s more, if you bet into the World Pool with your tote.co.uk account you are guaranteed to get the best of the World Pool win price or the SP, whichever’s bigger. The day’s of worrying you’ll get paid, say, 3.80 on a 9/2 winner are gone.

We can’t guarantee you’ll pick the winners, but we can guarantee you’re missing out if you don’t keep at least half an eye on the World Pool when you’re betting this Saturday.