Oldie But Goldie May Have The Edge

The going is the question mark once again here but the punters seem to have forgotten the fact that Mostahadaf has won twice on soft ground at Sandown and may yet handle conditions better than most. The winner of the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Juddmonte International at York on his last two starts, both Group Ones, he is officially be best horse in this field by 7lbs, and although he has to give 4lb to King Of Steel and Horizon Dore, that still leaves him well in today.

His price is an each way one in my book and I will be playing him that way, though he would become the first five-year-old to win this since 2014.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mostahadaf 3.45pm Ascot 100/30 Bet365