Great news SPORT READERS as from this Monday [Oct 31] the TOTE will now offer a minimum GUARANTEED £100,000 PLACEPOTS every day.

This weeks £100K PLACEPOTS are:-

Monday Oct 31 – Kempton Park

Tuesday Nov 1 – Warwick

Wednesday Nov 2 – Chepstow

Thursday Nov 3 – Newbury

Friday Nov 4 – Newcastle

Saturday Nov 5 – Aintree £250K

Sunday Nov 6 – Sandown Park

And remember to check out your DAILY SPORT racing editor Sean Trivass every day for the best TIPS in the business.