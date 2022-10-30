Oh No Kapono

No hanging about for me today as we head to the 2.30pm at Redcar when I fancy the chances of Kapono, who can hopefully be backed each way with 6/1 the price at the time of writing.

Last time out he won by close to five-lengths here over a furlong shorter, scoring with any amount in hand on the heavy going, yet the handicapper has left him on a mark of 65 which seems remarkably generous. Jonny Peate keeps the ride after that success but better still, he can claim 5lb from the saddle today, and although he takes a leap up two classes, he has to be seen as well-weighted and arriving here in good form on ground he clearly handles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kapono 2.30pm Redcar 4/1 William Hill