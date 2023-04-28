LOADSAMONEY TO BE WON THANKS TO THE TOTE GUARANTEES

Its the weekend, and although Sandown fell by the wayside this afternoon, there is still £250,000 up for grabs at the same venue Saturday afternoon as we count down to next weekend’s 2000 Guineas meeting, and the first UK World Pool Day or 2023, where the pots are expected to be MASSIVE.

If you can’t wait (I know I can’t) then all you need to do is find a horse to place in the first six races at Sandown Saturday afternoon and you will pick up your share of a cool quarter of a million pounds – and just imagine you are the only winner, all that lovely wonga would be yours!

Every pot listed below is GUARANTEED by the Tote and they may well be even bigger, and although I don’t expect to win it (I wish), my idea of horses in with a decent chance of place would be:

1.05pm Sandown Under Control

1.40pm Jonbon

2.15pm Kitty’s Light

2.50pm Hewick

3.25pm Hudson De Grugy

4.00pm Goshen

though I have far too many favourites in there for a decent dividend.

Why not have a go for yourself, find one to beat the jolly in a race or two and then the likes of me will be out of the race, increasing your chances of picking up more money.

This weekend’s Guaranteed pots:

Placepot Guarantees

Saturday – Sandown Park £250,000

Sunday – Musselburgh £100,000

Monday – Windsor £100,000

Saturday Scoop6

Win Fund rollover £60,753

Bonus Fund rollover £108,222

Saturday Scoop6 Races

1.05 Sandown (2m Hcap Hurdle, 16 declared)

2.15 Sandown (3m5f bet365 Gold Cup, 18 declared)

2.50 Sandown (2m7f Grd2 Oaksey Chase, 7 declared)

3.25 Sandown (2m4f Hcap Chase, 9 declared)

3.45 Haydock (7f Hcap, 12 declared)

4.25 Punchestown (3m Palmerstown Hcap Chase, 14 declared)