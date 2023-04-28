Don’t Panic – Its All Under Control

Dancila could go well here with a tongue-tie added to aid his breathing, but a mark of 120 seems pretty hard to me, and I prefer the chances of Under Control if we assume the ground remains on the good side of soft.

She won her only start in France before moving to the Nicky Henderson yard and followed up at Newbury before she failed to handle the softer ground at Cheltenham when 20th of 21 in the Mares’ Novice Hurdle.

She showed that form was all wrong when quickening up nicely to win back at Cheltenham nine days ago, and she may well repeat the feat here off just 7lb higher.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Under Control 1.05pm Sandown 9/2 William Hill, Coral, and Ladbrokes