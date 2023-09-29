MASSIVE NEWS FROM THE TOTE FOR ARC WEEKEND

The UK Tote Group and PMU have worked together to bring huge pools on French racing exclusively to British and Irish racing fans, and they couldn’t wait to tell our readers the great news!

From today, the Tote is the ONLY way British and Irish pool betting customers can access the significant pools offered by the PMU, and the bigger the pool, the bigger the potential payout. The Tote is commingling (some word that) into French pools for all French races, including the Prix De l’Arc De Triomphe on Sunday. Tote customers will be able to bet into over 7,000 pools from 88 French racecourses each year, including 262 pattern contests and leading trotting fixtures via tote.co.uk, tote.ie and iOS and Android Tote Apps. Races will be streamed on the Tote platforms so customers can watch the action live, as well as bet on it.

The PMU typically offers pools of over €750,000 on each race, or nearly €6 million per meeting, with over €15,000,000 bet into pools on the Prix De l’Arc De Triomphe last year. This is an exciting development for racing fans looking for the best value on French racing, with winning customers welcome at the Tote.

Initially, the Tote will be offering a placepot on the weekend’s racing from Longchamp, along with the six most popular single leg pools, with the aim of introducing more bet types in due course:

Win – Pick the winner of the race

– Pick the winner of the race Place – Pick a horse to be placed

– Pick a horse to be placed Exacta – Pick the first two horses in the correct order (available on fields of 4+ runners)

– Pick the first two horses in the correct order (available on fields of 4+ runners) Trifecta – Select the winner, the second, and the third horse in the correct order (available on fields of 4+ runners)

– Select the winner, the second, and the third horse in the correct order (available on fields of 4+ runners) Quinella – Select the first two finishers in either order (available on fields of 8+ runners)

– Select the first two finishers in either order (available on fields of 8+ runners) Swinger – Pick two horses to finish first, second or third in any order (available on fields of 8+ runners)

Alex Frost, Chief Executive of the UK Tote Group said: “We are delighted to work with the PMU on this incredibly positive development for UK and Irish racing fans, which will also drive increased revenues for the grassroots of French racing. By commingling our UK pool into the French pool, British and Irish Tote customers can bet into huge pools on the top class racing action from France. With huge liquidity in pools, there is great value available on every race with winning customers welcomed at the Tote. I would like to thank the PMU team for their cooperation and support, and we wish everyone a successful weekend ahead of two fantastic days of racing at Longchamp. I fondly remember Rail Link going off at 24.0 in the PMU pool (vs 8/1 industry SP) for the 2006 Arc, and am delighted Tote customers can finally have the opportunity to take advantage of such opportunities going forward.”

Emmanuelle Malecaze-Doublet, Chief Executive Officer of PMU commented: “This agreement is a strategic milestone in our long-standing partnership with UK Tote Group. We are very proud of this new step that marks the recognition of our expertise as a global horse racing operator and highlights the excellence of French races. This exciting development will enhance the already highly attractive horse betting offering of the UK Tote.”