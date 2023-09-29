Mon Beau In Paris

It would be remiss of me not to focus on Paris (Longchamp) this afternoon and a a shout out to all my racing colleagues enjoying the day on the track – I’ll be back next year if they let me!

I won’t waste too much keyboard time with the long winded race names but we can start with the opener at 1.15pm when we have four unbeaten runners including the potentially top-class Beauvatier. The son of Lope De Vega is looking well-bought at 160,000 Euros having won his first four races and although this is his biggest ask yet, I am hoping he can come through it with flying colours.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Beauvatier 1.15pm Longchamp 5/2 most bookmakers