MASSIVE TOTE GUARANTEES AGAIN THIS WEEK – BEFORE THE £1 MILLION A DAY PLACEPOT GUARANTEE EVERY DAY AT CHELTENHAM!

As we all look forward to the Cheltenham Festival in two weeks time, there is no good reason not to try and win with the Tote before then, with their Placepot guarantees and the ever-popular Scoop6 on ITV (on Saturday afternoon).

Recent weeks have seen small fields and short prices which left those who did win walking away with a lot less than they may have hoped, but we have some more competitive racing this weekend with seven the smallest field on offer – and a possible 16 in the first – that will soon sort out the lucky ones from the rest of us!

Placepot Guarantees

Friday – Newbury £100,000

Saturday – Newbury £250,000

Sunday – Ffos Las £100,000

Scoop6

The Scoop6 was won by one ticket last week, with the lucky player winning £133,515.80. They will now be playing for an additional £36,848, if they can name the winner of Kelso’s Morebattle Hurdle (1.50 Kelso)

Win Fund £14,739 (Starting Fund)

Bonus Fund to play for £36,848 (1 unit playing)

Saturday Scoop6 Races

1.50 Kelso – 2m Morebattle Hurdle (16-declared)

2.10 Newbury – 2m4f Seniors Hcap Hdle (11-declared)

2.25 Kelso – 2m2f Gd2 Premier Nov Hdle (11-declared)

2.45 Newbury – 2m4f Greatwood Gold Cup (7-declared)

3.00 Kelso – 2m5f Hcap Hdle (10-declared)

3.15 Doncaster – 3m2f Grimthorpe Hcap Chase (8-declared)

Trifecta rollover race: 1.50 Kelso – 2m Morebattle Hurdle

As of last night there was a rollover of £6,120, but we will update in the morning.

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7:

Saturday

1.50 Kelso

2.10 Newbury

2.25 Kelso

2.45 Newbury

3.00 Kelso

3.15 Doncaster

3.35 Kelso

Tote Fantasy races:

Saturday 4th March

1.50 Kelso

2.10 Newbury

2.25 Kelso

2.45 Newbury

3.00 Kelso

3.15 Doncaster

3.35 Kelso

Sunday 5th March

All 7 from Leopardstown

Monday 6th March

2.15 Leopardstown

2.50 Leopardstown

3.15 Wetherby

3.25 Leopardstown

4.00 Leopardstown

4.25 Wetherby

4.35 Leopardstown