Its Not Cheltenham Yet – But The Irish Are Coming!

Kelso have the magic word “soft” in their going description hence a decent looking field of 11 are all set to line up for this two and a quarter mile novice hurdle worth over £28,000 to the winner.

Irish raider Feronily heads the betting for Emmet Mullin after coming home third to A Dream To Share in a very decent Leopardstown bumper, after finishing second at the same venue in December where he had No Time To Wait, who hacked up at Down Royal on his next start, suggesting he has plenty of ability.

We don’t know if he can jump a hurdle but he did win his only point-to-point by 10 lengths at Rathcannon and this looks a relatively sensible task for his first start over the smaller obstacles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Feronily 2.25pm Kelso 9/2 Betfred