Its Not Cheltenham Yet – But The Irish Are Coming!

By
Sean Trivass
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

Kelso have the magic word “soft” in their going description hence a decent looking field of 11 are all set to line up for this two and a quarter mile novice hurdle worth over £28,000 to the winner.

Irish raider Feronily heads the betting for Emmet Mullin after coming home third to A Dream To Share in a very decent Leopardstown bumper, after finishing second at the same venue in December where he had No Time To Wait, who hacked up at Down Royal on his next start, suggesting he has plenty of ability.

We don’t know if he can jump a hurdle but he did win his only point-to-point by 10 lengths at Rathcannon and this looks a relatively sensible task for his first start over the smaller obstacles. 

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Feronily 2.25pm Kelso 9/2 Betfred

