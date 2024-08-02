Massive Tote Pots Up For Grabs Again All Weekend

One of my favourite parts of the week, when The Tote release the figures for their various pools ahead of the weekend racing, and an opportunity for me to tell you all the good news of potential big winnings for sensible stakes.

Goodwood has two days to go as I write and The Tote have GUARANTEED a £200,000 Placepot Pool all week, and that continues Friday and Saturday where “all” we have to do is find a horse to place in the first six races – not even a winner – and on Sunday they have £100,000 in the Placepot pool for Haydock as well.

Add in a Scoop 6 with an early pool of £158,000 which I suspect will only get bigger (races listed below, though we need the winners for this one), a Trifecta Rollover of £11,011.93 ahead of the Stewards Cup (3.35pm Goodwood Saturday), which is expected to grow to £30,000 – and all you need to do is find the first three home in the right order, and signing up bonuses for new customers here, and in these trying times, The Daily Sport likes The Tote as the place to bet for affordable stakes with the changes of a big win.

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

2.25 Goodwood – 1m6f Hcap, 14 declared

3.00 Goodwood – 1m6f Gp2 Lillie Langtry Stakes, 12 declared

3.35 Goodwood – 6f Stewards’ Cup, 28 declared

4.10 Goodwood – 7f Hcap, 14 declared

4.45 Goodwood – 7f Mdn, 12 declared

5.20 Goodwood – 1m1f Hcap, 18 declared