Haggas Runner Could Give The Bookies The Aas Ache

Just the five runners for the Group Three Glorious Stakes, but one look at the netting will soon show you how closely matched they are – 7/2 the field at the time of writing.

Phantom Flight tries a mile and a half for the second time and caused a shock when winning at 16/1 over shorter on his first start for George Scott, but it is interesting that William Haggas seems more than happy to let Al Aasy take him on again despite finishing a length behind him at Newbury when they were both making their seasonal debuts.

With five career wins over this trip or further, the seven-year-old has no stamina question to answer and may be the better suited by the distance. Add in the fact that he invariably improves for his first start each year and he will do for me, though quite frankly any of these could come home in front.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Al Aasy 1.50pm Goodwood 7/2 most bookmakers