Mega Money To Be Won With The Tote All Weekend

Anyone who fancies making a few quid for the smallest of stakes is in for a fun time this weekend, with Saturday and Sunday at Leopardstown both World Pool meetings (which means massive liquidity in the pot and the chance of some seriously large dividends if you get lucky and pick the winners) PLUS the weekly Tote Placepot guarantees AND a Scoop6 that has rolled over.

For the Placepot , we just need to find a horse to place in the first six races on the card for our share of the goodies, and with £100,000 guaranteed in the pot for Doncaster Friday, £150,000 at Doncaster Saturday AND £50,000 at Chester, and £100,000 at Doncaster on Sunday it looks like a pretty good weekend to have a dabble – though as always, “never bet more than you can afford to lose” is The Daily Sport mantra.

The Scoop6 (winners needed for this one) has a rollover pot of £87,074 with the Bonus Fund sitting at £21,645 (races listed below), so all in all it should be a good weekend – I will be having a go, will you?

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

2.05 Chester – 1m4f Listed Stakes, 8 declared

2.25 Doncaster – 5f Portland Hcap, 22 declared

2.40 Chester – 2m Watergate Cup, 13 declared

3.00 Doncaster – 7f Grp2 Park Stakes, 10 declared

3.40 Doncaster – 1m6f Grp1 St Leger, 7 declared

4.15 Doncaster – 1m2f Hcap, 11 declared