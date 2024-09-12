Will The King Be Crowned At Doncaster?

A risky bet next as the in-form Andrew Badling yard introduce Kingsclere to the fray in the fillies maiden at 4.45pm with Oisin Murphy in the saddle.

As we all know, Andrew can leave a bit to work on with his debutants which is the major concern for me here, but she is reported to be pretty smart and I am hopeful if not supremely confident.

A full-sister to 2000 Guineas winner Kamiko, she is named after the Balding stables which suggests to me they think a lot of her, and if she is as good as I hope then she could well make a winning start to her career and live up to her illustrious pedigree.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kingsclere 4.45pm Doncaster 7/1 Bet365