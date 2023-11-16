MONEY MONEY MONEY (SAYS IT ALL)

No-one claims the Placepot is easy to win (if it was it would fade to oblivion), but it is a fun bet where you can win a good prize for minimum stakes – and without even finding a winner. Thanks to the Tote Placepot guarantees (see below) we have some life-changing figures up for grabs (and remember, there are the MINIMUMS) and all you need to do is find a horse to place in the first six races on any given day. You could go for all the favourites but if you win, you are far more likely to share it with others, whereas if you go for the outsiders it may end up all yours – but your likelihood of success is reduced accordingly – decisions decisions..?

Add in a Scoop6 rollover of more that £64,000 (and just look at the bonus pot) and the ITV7 Placepot on Saturday AND Sunday and there is every reason to head off to the Tote to at least the a look around – but we at the Daily Sport cannot emphasise enough, never bet more than you can afford to lose, its a bit of fun and not as easy as some will have you believe.

Minimum guarantees and race details

Placepot minimum guarantees; Friday: Cheltenham £150,000. Saturday: Cheltenham £250,000. Sunday: Cheltenham £150,000. Monday: Kempton Park £50,000

Scoop6: Win Fund rollover £64,187. Bonus Fund rollover £147,580

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

12.35 Cheltenham – 2m Gd2 Triumph Hdle Trial (11-declared)

1.10 Cheltenham – 3m1f Am. Jockeys Hcap Chase (20-declared)

2.20 Cheltenham – 2m4f Paddy Power Gold Cup (14-declared)

2.55 Cheltenham – 3m Hcap Hdle (15-declared)

3.30 Cheltenham – 2m5f Hcap Hdle (9-declared)

4.05 Cheltenham – 2m Listed Mares Bumper (15-declared)

ITV7 Placepots:

Saturday 18th November

1.45 Cheltenham

2.01 Lingfield

2.20 Cheltenham

2.36 Lingfield

2.55 Cheltenham

3.11 Lingfield

3.30 Cheltenham

Sunday 19th November

1.45 Cheltenham

2.03 Fontwell

2.20 Cheltenham

2.42 Fontwell

2.55 Cheltenham

3.17 Fontwell

3.30 Cheltenham