MONEY WORTH WINNING ONCE MORE THANKS TO OUR FRIENDS AT THE TOTE

I do like a win single, a double, an acca, each way punt – the lot – but if I am looking for value the Placepot is a sensible port of call. Small stakes, check, easy to do, check, big payouts, check – there is plenty to like, and all you need to do is find a horse to place in the first six races on any care and you get your share – nice work when you can get it.

Add their insane guarantees (where the pot to be split has a minimum amount), and hopefully you can see the appeal of The Tote each week – and you can gamble responsibly with a quid or two at a time in these difficult times.

This week the guarantees are

Friday: Sandown Park £50,000 (Premier Raceday).

Saturday: Sandown Park £150,000(Premier Raceday).

Sunday: Southwell £50,000 (Premier Raceday)

Add in a Scoop6 rollover of £58,575 for finding the winners of the six races below AND a Bonus rollover fund of £117,626, my personal favourite of the Trifecta (3.35pm Sandown Saturday with £28,818 in the rollover fund) an ITV Placepot Friday afternoon (Sandown: 13:50, 14:25, 15:00, 15:35. Perth: 14:05, 14:40, 15:15) and another on Saturday (13:50, 14:25, 15:00, 15:35. Leicester: 14:05, Haydock: 14:10, 14:40) and there is plenty to play for if you fancy a bet.

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

1.50 Sandown – 2m Novices’ Championship Final Hcap Hurdle, 20 declared

2.05 Leicester – 1m King Richard III Cup Hcap, 9 declared

2.25 Sandown – 2m6f Grd2 Oaksey Chase, 7 declared

2.45 Haydock – 7f Hcap, 10 declared

3.35 Sandown – 3m4f bet365 Gold Cup, 20 declared

5.20 Sandown – 2m4f Hcap Hurdle, 18 declared