SCOOP6 Winner James Walsh has it off to the TUNE of £309K

“I have been playing the Tote Scoop 6 for a while now with Tony and a few like minded punters who follow us in. Each time we play I study hard and come up with the selections.

In the past we have had a couple decent wins on the Scoop 6 but that elusive big prize and bonus has been missing off the CV.

Last week we got 6 from 6 on the Scoop 6 for £71k, and were 1 of 2 tickets going for the Bonus of £308k, which had rolled over for while.

The Bonus race turned out to be the Paddy Power Gold Cup and given Cheltenham is my 2nd home, all week it just felt like it was written in the script, just one horse in one race at the home of jumping.

All week I studied hard then released the selection, Ga Law, on Saturday and the rest is history. I am feeling ecstatic and exhausted but very, very happy and Saturday night was one big celebration.” James Walsh told DAILY SPORT Racing.