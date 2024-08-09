Shergar Cup For The Tote Scoop This Weekend

The Tote headquarters this week as they prepare for the World Pool from Germany Sunday on Grosser Preis von Berlin day from Hoppegarten followed by the big York meeting from the 21st to the 23rd of July – happy days. It must be all hands to the pump ateadquarters this week as they prepare for the World Pool from Germany Sunday on Grosser Preis von Berlin day from Hoppegarten followed by the big York meeting from the 21st to the 23rd of July – happy days.

They GUARANTEE minimum Placepot pools of £50,000 at Haydock Friday, £150,000 at Ascot AND £50,000 at Haydock Saturday, as well as another £50,000 at Ripon Sunday – and as I keep saying, all we need to do is find a horse to place in the first six races and we will pick up a share of the booty.

Add in a building Scoop6 (winners needed for this one boys and girls) of £195,492.52 plus a bonus fund of £45,607.94 and I for one will be having a go at early retirement (races listed below).

Lastly for this week, we have a roller trifecta (predict first three home in the correct order) of £22,628.77 for the 4.30pm at Ascot Saturday, and I can’t blame anyone for having a go to small stakes – but as always, your Daily Sport cares more about YOU than the horses, so NEVER bet more than you can afford to lose.

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

1.35 Ascot – 5f Shergar Cup Dash, 11 declared

2.10 Ascot – 2m Shergar Cup Stayers, 11 declared

2.25 Haydock – 1m Hcap, 12 declared

2.45 Ascot – 1m4f Shergar Cup Challenge, 10 declared

3.20 Ascot – 6f Shergar Cup Sprint, 12 declared

4.30 Ascot – 1m Shergar Cup Mile, 12 declared