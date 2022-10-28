There’s a WHOPPING minimum £250K PLACEPOT guarantee at Ascot tomorrow

Tomorrow [Saturday Oct 28] sees a minimum £250,000 net PLACEPOT guarantee at ASCOT with 8 RACES live on ITV1 and the SCOOP6 continues to roll.

Scoop6 pool values

Win Fund rollover £75,261

Bonus Fund rollover £283,836

We estimate a combined pool of £400k on the day.

We have three races from each of the main NH meetings:

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

1.50 Wetherby – 2m3f Nov Hdle (11-declared)

2.05 Ascot – 1m7f Hcap Hdle (10-declared)

2.40 Ascot – 2m1f Premier Hcap Chase (10-declared)

3.15 Ascot – 3m Premier Hcap Chase (13-declared)

4.10 Wetherby – 2m3f Hcap Chase (9-declared)

4.45 Wetherby – 3m Hcap Chase (10-declared)

Trifecta rollover race – 3.15 Ascot (Bateaux London Gold Cup)…the rollover stands at £18,311.