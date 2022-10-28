There’s a WHOPPING minimum £250K PLACEPOT guarantee at Ascot tomorrow

Tomorrow [Saturday Oct 28] sees a minimum £250,000 net PLACEPOT guarantee at ASCOT with 8 RACES live on ITV1 and the SCOOP6 continues to roll.
Scoop6 pool values
Win Fund rollover £75,261
Bonus Fund rollover £283,836
We estimate a combined pool of £400k on the day.
We have three races from each of the main NH meetings:
Saturday’s Scoop6 races:
1.50 Wetherby – 2m3f Nov Hdle (11-declared)
2.05 Ascot – 1m7f Hcap Hdle (10-declared)
2.40 Ascot – 2m1f Premier Hcap Chase (10-declared)
3.15 Ascot – 3m Premier Hcap Chase (13-declared)
4.10 Wetherby – 2m3f Hcap Chase (9-declared)
4.45 Wetherby – 3m Hcap Chase (10-declared)
Trifecta rollover race – 3.15 Ascot (Bateaux London Gold Cup)…the rollover stands at £18,311.