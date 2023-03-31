Those TOTE Boys Are At It Again – Big Money To Be Won All Weekend

I know we go on about the value of the Tote a bit (and no I am not getting paid extra), but it seems madness not to mention the huge sums up for grabs for pretty small bets – and all you have to do is find a horse to place in the first six races at your chosen meeting.

I’m too late to even take a second guess at Fridays so good luck to anyone having a punt at Wetherby, but I will be having a go on Doncaster Saturday afternoon, though please don’t copy me – if by some fluke I get it right we would only split the pot!

My bet will for Saturday will be on

Doddies Impact 1.50pm Doncaster

The Gatekeeper 2.25pm Doncaster

Ehraz 3.00pm Doncaster

Wanees 3.35pm Doncaster

Poker Face 4.10pm Doncaster

and Carlton 4.40pm Doncaster – if that helps an yon to know which ones to avoid but it will at least be interesting to see how they get on.

Placepot Guarantees

Friday – Wetherby £100,000

Saturday – Doncaster £250,000

Sunday – Doncaster £100,000

Scoop6: Win Fund rollover £66,165. Bonus Fund rollover £73,328. Combined pools estimate of £175,000 for Saturday

Saturday Scoop6 Races:

1.50 Doncaster – 5f Brocklesby (18-declared)

2.05 Kempton – 1m2f Listed Magnolia (7-declared)

2.25 Doncaster – Spring Mile (22-declared)

2.40 Kempton – London Mile Series Qualifier (12-declared)

3.00 Doncaster – 6f Listed Cammidge Trophy (12-declared)

3.35 Doncaster – 1m Lincoln Hcap (22-declared)

Trifecta rollover race: 3.35 Doncaster – Lincoln Hcap. Current rollover of £8,551

