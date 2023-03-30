A Horse Named After Me?

Although I appreciate we are on a one day countdown to the turf Flat season, it still seems a little strange to see just the one jumps card on offer when we still have Aintree and Punchestown to come – and three cards on the all-weather. Wetherby seems as good a place to start as any, and I am hoping that Henry Daly has an improving sort on his hands in Lounge Lizard, who returns to action off 7lb higher in the 3.35pm.

Last time out he won by nine lengths at Catterick despite trying to take a couple of fences with him along the way, suggesting he would have won far more comfortably with a clear round. If we assume he will have been well schooled since he has to have a solid chance here with Sam Twiston-Davies back in the saddle once more.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lounge Lizard 3.55pm Wetherby 5/2 Bet365