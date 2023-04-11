TOTE ALERT – £500,000 IN THE PLACEPOT EVERY DAY AT AINTREE

Those who like a small bet with the chance of a BIG prize will be pleased to read that our friends at The Tote have GUARANTEED £500,000 or more will be in the Placepot Thursday Friday and Saturday – and that is great news.

All we have to do is find a horse to place in the first six races on the Aintree card and if we succeed, we get our share of the prize – nice work if you can get it.

Sadly I can’t tell you the winners (I wish I could) but there are basically two ways to play this – go with a few favourites (and expect to share the money with a load of others if successful), or go it alone – take a risk on an outsider now and again – you might fall by the wayside, or you may be the only one left in the pot making all that lovely lolly yours and yours alone!

Best of luck everyone – I’ll be having a go, how about you?