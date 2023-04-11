Be Brave And Back The Nicholls Hero

Day One of the Aintree Grand National meeting is here already, and I have to start in the Bowl where I am sweet on the chances of the Paul Nicholls trained Bravemansgame.

He just ran out of steam when second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last time out in a race run in a decent time in the conditions, and with less to travel, no uphill finish, and better ground, I have no such worries here.

Shishkin would be a danger but we don’t know if he stays this far, while Ahoy Senor is a personal favourite but cannot be guaranteed to get round unscathed, all of which points to my selection as the likeliest winner today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bravemansgame 2.55pm Aintree 5/2 most bookmakers

