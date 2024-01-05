TOTE ALL SET FOR WINCANTON – WEATHER PERMITTING

Mother Nature has messed up all our plans this weekend with Sandown falling to the weather, but that only stops the likes of you and me – the Tote simply transfer the placepot to another meeting, in this case Wincanton, and guarantee a whopping £150,000 MINIMUM for the placepot!

“All” you need to do is find a horse to place in the first six races and you pick up your share – so if 10 tickets win it thats AT LEAST £15,000 each – but the potential is there to be the ONLY winning ticket – and all that lovely money would be yours!

Add in a Scoop 6 (all the details are below) and a Trifecta rollover and (perhaps most importantly) the ability to bet to small stakes, and we can certainly see why the Tote is becoming more and more popular with the weekend punters!

Scoop6 – Sat 6th Jan

1.40 Newcastle

2.05 Wincanton

2.15 Newcastle

2.40 Wincanton

2.50 Newcastle

3.15 Wincanton

The Trifecta rollover will go to the:

2.05 Wincanton – 1m7f Virgin Bet Hcap Hdle

If either meeting is abandoned, the Scoop6 will revert to a day of race stand-alone pool (no rollovers) on the remaining 3-races from the other track. If both meetings are abandoned, the Scoop6 will roll to the following Saturday.

If Wincanton is abandoned, the Trifecta rollover will roll to next Saturday.