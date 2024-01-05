Too Early For Coko?

One from Newcastle to start and although the rest of the card looks tricky (or too obvious to get a price), I am sweet on Donald McCain’s Yougoglencoko in the all-weather bumper that starts the card at 11.55am.

The five-year-old mare made an impressive start to her career when winning by six lengths at Kelso, quickening up when asked by Abbie McCain to put the race to bed in a matter of strides. That made her stand out as a horse with plenty of ability, and if she takes to the strange surface, that she may have never seen before, then she could well give the 7lb or more away to all of her rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Yougoglencoko 11.55am Newcastle 7/4 all bookmakers