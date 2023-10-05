TOTE AND THE WORLD POOL BREAK NEW GROUND IN ARGENTINA – PLUS AUSTRALIA AND NEWMARKET AS RACING GOES TRULY GLOBAL

This Sunday’s G1 Longines Grand Premio Latinamericano at San Isidro will, for the first time, be a World Pool event.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has confirmed that while the local tote in Argentina will not commingle internationally, other partners’ pools from the likes of Australia, France, North America and Hong Kong will be joined up by World Pool, the largest globally commingled horse racing pools created and powered by the HKJC.

Back-to-back Brazilian G1 winner Doutor Sureno (pictured) is one of the leading contenders for this year’s edition, which has been won previously by the likes of Aero Trem, who went on to finish fifth in The Saudi Cup in 2022, and Sixties Song, who also contested the 2017 G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

The Latin American G1 contest will close what is set to be a bumper weekend of World Pool action, with five races on Turnbull Stakes Day from Flemington in Australia followed by four races from Newmarket on Sun Chariot Day. This is not only the first time the World Pool has been in operation in Latin America, but also the first time it will be engaged across three continents on a single weekend.

Michael Fitzsimons, Executive Director, Wagering Products, at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: “One of the core motives for World Pool is to connect totes from across the globe for the most important races, so we’re delighted to have extended our reach to take in Latin America’s biggest Group 1 contest.

“The combination of Turnbull Stakes Day, Sun Chariot Stakes Day and then the Gran Premio Latinoamericano on Sunday makes this weekend’s World Pool action a real Group 1 feast for punters around the globe.”

Upcoming Fixtures:

Date Raceday Country Racecourse Meeting Type* 07/10/2023 Turnbull Stakes Day Australia Flemington P 07/10/2023 Sun Chariot Stakes Day UK Newmarket P 08/10/2023 Gran Premio Latinoamericano Argentina San Isidro S 14/10/2023 The Everest Day Australia Randwick P 21/10/2023 Caulfield Cup Day Australia Caulfield P 21/10/2023 British Champions Day UK Ascot F 28/10/2023 Cox Plate Day Australia Moonee Valley F 04/11/2023 Victoria Derby Day Australia Flemington F

*Meeting Type:

F: Full meeting – World Pool coverage on all races in the relevant meeting

P: Part meeting – World Pool coverage only on selected races in the relevant meeting

S: Single race – World Pool coverage only on this race in the relevant meeting

We also need to mention that the World Pool is operation for the first 4 races at Newmarket this Saturday, and that punters can now also access the huge French pools everyday; by way of example in the 1st today (1250) at Saint-Cloud the Win pool was £355K, Place pool, £370K and the Swinger £265K.

Of the non-World Pool bets we have:

Placepot minimum guarantees

Fri: Ascot £100,000

Sat: Ascot £150,000

Sun: Uttoxeter £50,000

Mon: Wolverhampton £50,000

Scoop6

The Scoop6 wasn’t won last week, so we now have:

Win Fund rollover £17,952

Bonus Fund rollover £116,564

We estimate a combined £160k in the net pools this Saturday.

Saturday’s Scoop6 races will be:

1.30 Newmarket– 1m2f 3yo+ F&M hcap (11-declared)

1.50 Ascot – 5f Listed Rous Stakes (9-declared)

2.40 Newmarket – 1m4f 3yo+ F&M hcap (9-declared)

3.00 Ascot – 6f Gp3 Bengough Stakes (10-declared)

3.35 Ascot – 7f Challenge Cup (18-declared)

4.45 Ascot – 5f Charity Hcap (15-declared)

