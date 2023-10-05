Red Is The Colour at Newmarket

I hate it when they start the ITV racing with a handicap but it is what it is, and we do have seven races of history to help us. Three-year-olds have won six of the seven, while Roger Varian has won two, and all have carried eight stone eleven or more. Using that as a starting point we can theoretically dismiss eight of these which leaves us with a more workable list of 10 lol. Red Danielle is the only one trained by Mr Varian, and that looks to be the final nudge I needed to draw a conclusion.

The daughter of Sea The Moon took four races to get the hang of things but bolted up last time out at Yarmouth in a three horse race and that will hopefully have done her confidence the world of good. It wasn’t much of a race to be fair and the form of any small field contest should be taken with a pinch of salt, but the handicapper feels the same and has only put her up 3lb, which must give her every chance on her handicap debut here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Red Danielle 1.30pm Newmarket 15/2 888Sport and Betfair