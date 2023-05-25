TOTE ARE AT IT AGAIN WITH RIDICULOUS GUARANTEES!

One again the Tote have been in touch with us here at the Daily Sport to let us know how much money they are GUARANTEEING for the pots this weekend coming. On Friday at Goodwood the Placepot has £100,000 – with a cool quarter of a million (£250,000) at Haydock Saturday, and another £100,000 at Uttoxeter on Sunday – and all we need to do is find a horse to place in the first six races to grab our share of the loot.

I will be having a go each day (it would be rude not to) but if it points anyone in the right direction, my Haydock Saturday “bankers” will be Little Big Bear in the 3.00pm and The Platinum Queen in the 3.30pm who should both prove tricky to keep out of the frame – though I will leave it up to you to find the other four!

Placepot Guarantees

Friday – Goodwood £100,000

Saturday – Haydock £250,000

Sunday – Uttoxeter £100,000

Saturday Scoop6

Win Fund rollover £59,327

Bonus Fund rollover £129,370

Estimated combined pools £225,000

Saturday Scoop6 Races

2.05 Goodwood

2.25 Haydock

2.40 York

3.30 Haydock

3.50 York

4.05 Chester