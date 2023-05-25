TOTE ARE AT IT AGAIN WITH RIDICULOUS GUARANTEES!

One again the Tote have been in touch with us here at the Daily Sport to let us know how much money they are GUARANTEEING for the pots this weekend coming. On Friday at Goodwood the Placepot has £100,000 – with a cool quarter of a million (£250,000) at Haydock Saturday, and another £100,000 at Uttoxeter on Sunday – and all we need to do is find a horse to place in the first six races to grab our share of the loot.
I will be having a go each day (it would be rude not to) but if it points anyone in the right direction, my Haydock Saturday “bankers” will be Little Big Bear in the 3.00pm and The Platinum Queen in the 3.30pm who should both prove tricky to keep out of the frame – though I will leave it up to you to find the other four!
Placepot Guarantees
Friday – Goodwood £100,000
Saturday – Haydock £250,000
Sunday – Uttoxeter £100,000
Saturday Scoop6
Win Fund rollover £59,327
Bonus Fund rollover £129,370
Estimated combined pools £225,000
Saturday Scoop6 Races
2.05 Goodwood
2.25 Haydock
2.40 York
3.30 Haydock
3.50 York
4.05 Chester